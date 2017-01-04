FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Diana Shipping announces delivery of two Newbuilding Newcastlemax dry bulk vessels
January 4, 2017 / 2:23 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Diana Shipping announces delivery of two Newbuilding Newcastlemax dry bulk vessels

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Diana Shipping Inc :

* Diana Shipping Inc announces delivery of two Newbuilding Newcastlemax dry bulk vessels and drawdown of us$57.24 million term loan facility with the export-import bank of china

* Diana Shipping - M/V San Francisco time chartered to Koch Shipping of Singapore at gross charter rate of $11,750/day minus 5% commission paid to third parties

* Diana Shipping Inc - purpose of drawdown of US$57.24 million is to partially finance acquisition cost of M/V San Francisco and M/V Newport News Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

