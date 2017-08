Jan 4 (Reuters) - T. Rowe Price Group Inc :

* T. Rowe Price chief financial officer Kenneth V. Moreland to retire in 2017

* T. Rowe Price Group Inc - firm searching for a new CFO in new year

* T. Rowe Price Group Inc - Ken's official retirement date has not been determined beyond being later in 2017