Jan 4 (Reuters) - Rockwell Collins Inc :

* Rockwell Collins expands airport passenger processing offering with acquisition of Pulse.Aero

* Pulse.Aero's products and services will be integrated into airport systems portfolio of co's information management services business

* Has acquired Pulse.Aero Limited, a UK-based company specializing in self-service bag drop solutions and airline applications