FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
BRIEF-Sonic Corp Q1 EPS $0.28
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Solar Eclipse
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Search for Barcelona van driver extended across Europe
attack in Barcelona
Search for Barcelona van driver extended across Europe
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
Reuters Focus
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 4, 2017 / 9:19 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Sonic Corp Q1 EPS $0.28

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Sonic Corp

* Q1 earnings per share $0.28

* Sonic refranchising momentum continues in the first fiscal quarter

* Q1 same store sales fell 2 percent

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sonic Corp sees 65 to 75 new franchise drive-in openings for fy 2017

* Sonic Corp says continues to expect adjusted earnings per share for fiscal year 2017 to be in range of down 7% to flat year over year

* Sonic Corp sees fy drive-in-level margins of 16%-17%, depending upon timing of drive-in divestitures,degree of same-store sales growth at co drive-ins

* Sonic Corp says for fiscal 2017 anticipates negative 2% to 0% same-store sales for system

* Sonic Corp sees fy 2017 capital expenditures of $40 million to $45 million reflecting ongoing investment into company's technology initiatives

* Sonic Corp says fiscal year 2017 free cash flow of approximately $60 million

* Sonic Corp qtrly total revenue $129.6 million versus $145.8 million

* Q1 revenue view $130.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.