#Market News
January 4, 2017 / 9:29 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Landec Corporation reports Q2 EPS $0.05

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Landec Corp

* Sees q3 2017 earnings per share $0.16 to $0.19

* Sees q3 2017 revenue $133 million to $140 million

* Q2 revenue $135.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $139.6 million

* Landec corporation reports second quarter and first half fiscal 2017 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.05

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* "on way to achieving our full fiscal year 2017 net income growth guidance of 50% to 70%"

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.17, revenue view $143.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* For fy expect consolidated cash flow from operations of $30 million to $35 million and capital expenditures of approximately $30 million

* Expect revenues for fiscal 2017 to be flat to slightly up compared to fiscal 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

