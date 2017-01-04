BRIEF-Hudson Pacific Properties announces underwritten public offering of 18.7 mln shares

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Hudson Pacific Properties Inc

* Hudson Pacific Properties announces primary offering of common stock to fund repurchase of common units and secondary offering of common stock by selling stockholders

* Announced an underwritten public offering of 18.7 million shares of common stock

* Hudson Pacific Properties says its offering consists of 8.9 million shares offered by co, 8.6 million shares offered by certain entities affiliated with Blackstone Group

* Hudson Pacific Properties says offering includes 1.2 million shares offered by certain funds affiliated with Farallon Capital Management