FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
BRIEF-U.S. FDA approves supplemental New Drug Applications for three Type 2 diabetes medicines
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 4, 2017 / 10:36 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-U.S. FDA approves supplemental New Drug Applications for three Type 2 diabetes medicines

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly And Co

* U.S. FDA approves supplemental new drug applications to include landmark data in product labels for synjardy (empagliflozin/metformin hydrochloride), synjardy xr (empagliflozin/metformin hydrochloride extended-release) and glyxambi (empagliflozin/linag

* Eli Lilly and Co - data show empagliflozin reduced risk for cardiovascular death compared with placebo when added to standard of care type 2 diabetes

* Eli Lilly and Co - data have been added to "clinical studies" sections of prescribing information for synjardy, synjardy xr, glyxambi tablets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.