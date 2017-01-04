BRIEF-U.S. FDA approves supplemental New Drug Applications for three Type 2 diabetes medicines

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly And Co

* U.S. FDA approves supplemental new drug applications to include landmark data in product labels for synjardy (empagliflozin/metformin hydrochloride), synjardy xr (empagliflozin/metformin hydrochloride extended-release) and glyxambi (empagliflozin/linag

* Eli Lilly and Co - data show empagliflozin reduced risk for cardiovascular death compared with placebo when added to standard of care type 2 diabetes

* Eli Lilly and Co - data have been added to "clinical studies" sections of prescribing information for synjardy, synjardy xr, glyxambi tablets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: