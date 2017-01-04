BRIEF-Aeterna Zentaris announces top-line results of confirmatory Phase 3 trial of Macrilen

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Aeterna Zentaris Inc

* Aeterna Zentaris announces top-line results of confirmatory Phase 3 trial of Macrilen

* Aeterna Zentaris Inc says evaluating outcome of trial and will determine in near future whether it will continue with development of Macrilen

* Aeterna Zentaris - results did not meet pre-defined equivalence criteria which required success for percent negative agreement, percent positive agreement

* Aeterna Zentaris - we are "disappointed" regarding outcome of trial, will re-direct resources to completion of on-going Phase 3 clinical trial of zoptrex

* Aeterna Zentaris - trial of Macrilen failed to achieve goal of validating single oral dose of macimorelin for evaluation of AGHD using ITT as comparator Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: