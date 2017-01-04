FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 4, 2017 / 10:49 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Peregrine appoints Chantal Gosselin to its board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Peregrine Diamonds Ltd

* Peregrine provides board and management update

* Peregrine Diamonds Ltd says appointment of Chantal Gosselin to its board and updates to its senior management team

* Peregrine Diamonds - has been in discussions with number of diamond producers, capital funds concerning on-going development of Chidliak Diamond Project

* Peregrine Diamonds - continuing discussions with entities regarding options to finance future work programs,advance Chidliak towards commercial production

* Peregrine Diamonds - effective Jan 4, Peregrine's president, CEO, Tom Peregoodoff, has also been appointed president, CEO of Kaizen Discovery Inc

* Peregrine Diamonds Ltd - appointment of Chantal Gosselin to its board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

