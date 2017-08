Jan 5 (Reuters) - Renesola Ltd

* Renesola sells two commercial solar projects in U.S.

* Sold its two solar projects in Holyoke, Massachusetts to New York-based C2 Special Situations Group

* Projects have a combined capacity of approximately 1.3 MWDC and will sell power generated to local utility under a 20-year purchase agreement