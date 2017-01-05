BRIEF-RPM reports fiscal 2017 Q2 results

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Rpm International Inc

* RPM reports fiscal 2017 second-quarter results

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $1.54 to $1.64

* Q2 sales $1.19 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.18 billion

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $2.62 to $2.72 excluding items

* Q2 loss per share $0.54

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* See increase in pension expense from our original $0.05 per share to $0.07 per share for 2017 fiscal year

* RPM anticipating an increase in currency headwinds for fiscal year from original estimate of $0.06 per share to $0.10 per share for 2017

* Recent acquisitions are expected to reduce EPS in Q3 due to stepped-up inventory and other one-time transaction costs

* Anticipating restructuring charge in europe in Q3 fiscal 2017,will reduce diluted EPS by approximately $0.05 per share

* Q2 earnings per share $0.52 excluding items

* FY EPS guidance includes $0.09/share flowcrete middle east charge, $0.94/share kirker charge, Q3 estimated restructuring charge of $0.05/share

* FY EPS guidance also includes $0.04 per share of higher currency headwinds and $0.02 per share of higher pension expense

* Quarter's results included a $188.3 million pre-tax impairment charge related to its kirker consumer nail enamel business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: