FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
BRIEF-RPM reports fiscal 2017 Q2 results
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 5, 2017 / 12:01 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-RPM reports fiscal 2017 Q2 results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Rpm International Inc

* RPM reports fiscal 2017 second-quarter results

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $1.54 to $1.64

* Q2 sales $1.19 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.18 billion

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $2.62 to $2.72 excluding items

* Q2 loss per share $0.54

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* See increase in pension expense from our original $0.05 per share to $0.07 per share for 2017 fiscal year

* RPM anticipating an increase in currency headwinds for fiscal year from original estimate of $0.06 per share to $0.10 per share for 2017

* Recent acquisitions are expected to reduce EPS in Q3 due to stepped-up inventory and other one-time transaction costs

* Anticipating restructuring charge in europe in Q3 fiscal 2017,will reduce diluted EPS by approximately $0.05 per share

* Q2 earnings per share $0.52 excluding items

* FY EPS guidance includes $0.09/share flowcrete middle east charge, $0.94/share kirker charge, Q3 estimated restructuring charge of $0.05/share

* FY EPS guidance also includes $0.04 per share of higher currency headwinds and $0.02 per share of higher pension expense

* Quarter's results included a $188.3 million pre-tax impairment charge related to its kirker consumer nail enamel business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.