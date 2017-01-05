FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Synthetic Biologics' SYN-004 achieves primary endpoint in phase 2B trial
January 5, 2017 / 12:26 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Synthetic Biologics' SYN-004 achieves primary endpoint in phase 2B trial

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Synthetic Biologics Inc

* Synthetic biologics' SYN-004 (ribaxamase) achieves primary endpoint in phase 2B trial for C. Difficile infection (CDI)

* Adverse events reported during thetrial were comparable between treatment and placebo arms

* Company expects to share additional results from these exploratory endpoints as they become available later this year

* Co is also continuing to prepare for initiation of pivotal phase 2B/3 clinical trials for SYN-010 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

