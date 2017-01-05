FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
BRIEF-The Children's Place sees Q4 2016 adjusted earnings $1.53-$1.58/shr
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 5, 2017 / 12:23 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-The Children's Place sees Q4 2016 adjusted earnings $1.53-$1.58/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Children's Place Inc :

* The Children's Place raises fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 comparable retail sales and adjusted diluted eps guidance

* Sees Q4 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.53 to $1.58

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $5.10 to $5.15

* Children's Place Inc - announces comparable retail sales of positive 6.9% through first nine weeks of Q4

* Children's Place Inc sees Q4 comparable retail sales increase of approximately 6% to 7%

* Children's Place Inc sees fiscal year 2016 comparable retail sales increase of approximately 5% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.