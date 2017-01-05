FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Avadel Pharmaceuticals provides 2017 guidance and business update
#Market News
January 5, 2017 / 1:06 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Avadel Pharmaceuticals provides 2017 guidance and business update

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc

* Avadel Pharmaceuticals provides 2017 guidance and business update

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $170 million to $200 million

* Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc sees FY 2017 adjusted diluted EPS in range of $0.20 - $0.35

* Expects to finish 2016 near top end of revenue guidance of $133 to $143 million

* Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc - plans to pursue approval from U.S. Food and Drug Administration for a sterile, injectable unapproved drug product Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

