BRIEF-Rigel Pharmaceuticals provides updates and preliminary data in IGA Nephropathy

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Rigel provides business updates and preliminary data in IGA Nephropathy
* Rigel Pharmaceuticals sees to submitting New Drug Application to U.S. Food and Drug Administration for fostamatinib in chronic ITP in Q1 of this year
* Rigel Pharma- expects second cohort, evaluating higher dose of fostamatinib (150 mg) for IGAN, to finish enrollment in 2017, full results in 2018
* Rigel Pharma- expects to end 2016 with about $74.8 million in cash, cash equivalents, short-term investments believes to be sufficient to fund operations into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: