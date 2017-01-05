BRIEF-Rigel Pharmaceuticals provides updates and preliminary data in IGA Nephropathy

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Rigel provides business updates and preliminary data in IGA Nephropathy

* Rigel Pharmaceuticals sees to submitting New Drug Application to U.S. Food and Drug Administration for fostamatinib in chronic ITP in Q1 of this year

* Rigel Pharma- expects second cohort, evaluating higher dose of fostamatinib (150 mg) for IGAN, to finish enrollment in 2017, full results in 2018

* Rigel Pharma- expects to end 2016 with about $74.8 million in cash, cash equivalents, short-term investments believes to be sufficient to fund operations into 2018