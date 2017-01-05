FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
BRIEF-Rigel Pharmaceuticals provides updates and preliminary data in IGA Nephropathy
#Market News
January 5, 2017 / 12:43 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Rigel Pharmaceuticals provides updates and preliminary data in IGA Nephropathy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Rigel provides business updates and preliminary data in IGA Nephropathy

* Rigel Pharmaceuticals sees to submitting New Drug Application to U.S. Food and Drug Administration for fostamatinib in chronic ITP in Q1 of this year

* Rigel Pharma- expects second cohort, evaluating higher dose of fostamatinib (150 mg) for IGAN, to finish enrollment in 2017, full results in 2018

* Rigel Pharma- expects to end 2016 with about $74.8 million in cash, cash equivalents, short-term investments believes to be sufficient to fund operations into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

