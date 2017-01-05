FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
BRIEF-Allergan says expects to achieve double-digit non-GAAP EPS growth in 2017
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 5, 2017 / 12:46 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Allergan says expects to achieve double-digit non-GAAP EPS growth in 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Allergan Plc

* Allergan to present at Goldman Sachs Healthcare CEOs unscripted conference and provides preliminary comments on 2017 outlook

* Expects to achieve double-digit non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS) growth in 2017

* Sees holding non-GAAP SG&A and non-GAAP research and development (research and development) expense growth below rate of net revenue growth

* For 2017, Allergan expects to deliver non-GAAP mid-single-digit top-line net revenue growth

* Sees potential for modest downward pressure on gross margin as partnered products contribute more significantly to company's growth in 2017

* Expects decreased interest expense as a result of continued debt pay down of contractual maturities and decreased weighted-average share in 2017

* FY2017 earnings per share view $16.04, revenue view $15.31 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.