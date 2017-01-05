FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
REFILE-BRIEF-Constellation Brands reports Q3 reported basis EPS of $1.98/shr
#Market News
January 5, 2017 / 12:51 PM / 8 months ago

REFILE-BRIEF-Constellation Brands reports Q3 reported basis EPS of $1.98/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to fix typo in headline)

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Constellation Brands Inc

* Reports third quarter fiscal 2017 results

* Affirms fiscal 2017 free cash flow projection of $575 million-$675 million

* Achieves quarterly reported basis EPS of $1.98 and comparable basis EPS of $1.96

* Increases fiscal 2017 outlook; expects reported basis EPS of $7.55-$7.65 and comparable basis EPS of $6.55-$6.65

* Expects 2017 reported basis EPS of $7.55-$7.65 and comparable basis EPS of $6.55-$6.65

* Q3 net sales for beer increased 16 percent

* For wine and spirits business, company continues to expect net sales growth in mid single-digit range for fiscal 2017

* Quarterly reported net sales $1,811 million versus $1,641 million

* For fiscal 2017, beer business continues to expect net sales growth of 16 percent-17 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

