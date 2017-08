Jan 5 (Reuters) - Fred's Inc :

* December sales fell 3.9 percent to $222.9 million

* December same store sales fell 3.4 percent

* Fred's - In Dec, faced headwinds related to impact of reduced snap benefits, unusually warm weather, which had negative influence on seasonal categories

