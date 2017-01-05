FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
BRIEF-Monsanto Q1 earnings per share $0.07
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 5, 2017 / 1:41 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Monsanto Q1 earnings per share $0.07

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Monsanto Co :

* Monsanto Company returned to earnings per share growth with strong first quarter results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.07

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Monsanto Company returned to earnings per share growth with strong first quarter results

* Q1 sales $2.7 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.27 billion

* Q1 earnings per share $0.21 from continuing operations

* Qtrly total seeds and genomics sales $1,848 million versus $1,399 million last year

* Monsanto Co qtrly net sales $2,650 million versus $2,219 million

* Monsanto - restructuring and cost savings initiatives remain on track, with opportunity to deliver about $380 million in annual savings at close of fiscal 2017

* Company expects roughly $100 million of gross profit from strategic licensing deals towards end of fiscal year

* Monsanto Co - for Q2 2017, company expects as-reported and ongoing earnings per share that is approximately $0.20 to $0.50 better than prior year

* Seeds and genomics segment gross profit is expected to increase to mid-single digits as a percent year-over-year in 2017

* Monsanto Co - in H2 of fiscal year, company expects roughly 40 cents less in earnings per share benefit from strategic deals versus prior year

* Monsanto - setting aside pending Bayer deal costs and restructuring costs, overall operating expenses in fiscal 2017 are expected to increase slightly

* Monsanto Co - year-over-year change in currency rates was modestly favorable in Q1 of fiscal year 2017

* Working with Bayer on necessary steps to finalize deal to merge companies, which is targeted for end of calendar year 2017

* Monsanto Co - continues to assume that change in currency rates will have a relatively neutral effect on FY basis

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $4.71 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.