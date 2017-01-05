BRIEF-OncoMed announces year-end cash balance and 2017 outlook

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Oncomed Pharmaceuticals Inc

* OncoMed announces year-end cash balance and 2017 outlook

* Expects 2017 operating cash burn to be less than $100 million, before considering potential milestones/opt-ins

* "Phase 2 clinical trial results for demcizumab and tarextumab are anticipated in first half of year"

* "Oncomed could receive more than $170 million in total 2017 partner opt-in payments"

* Expects to file an IND in first half of 2017 for Oncomed's wholly owned GITRL-FC (OMP-336B11) trimer program