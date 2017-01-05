FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
BRIEF-Whitecap Resources says Q4 average production of 50,600 BOE/D
#Market News
January 5, 2017 / 2:57 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Whitecap Resources says Q4 average production of 50,600 BOE/D

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Whitecap Resources Inc

* Whitecap Resources Inc announces closing of senior secured notes and provides operational update

* Able to achieve Q4/16 average production of 50,600 BOE/D

* FY average production for 2016 is anticipated to be 45,838 BOE/D which is 338 BOE/D above our earlier guidance of 45,500 BOE/D

* Development capital spending for full year 2016 is anticipated to be within guidance of $175 million

* Q4 production is 600 BOE/D above our guidance of 50,000 BOE/D Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

