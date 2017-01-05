FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 5, 2017 / 9:13 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Shake Shack says appointed Zach Koff as COO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 6 (Reuters) - Shake Shack Inc

* Shake Shack announces executive changes

* Shake Shack Inc says appointed Zach Koff to serve as company's first chief operating officer

* Shake Shack Inc - company announced that jeff uttz will retire as chief financial officer in 2017

* Shake Shack Inc - company has retained Russell Reynolds to initiate an immediate search for a new chief financial officer

* Shake Shack Inc - Uttz will remain in his current role through mid-march to oversee company's fiscal 2016 reporting period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

