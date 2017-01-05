FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
BRIEF-Helen of Troy Q3 GAAP earnings per share $2.07
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 5, 2017 / 9:38 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Helen of Troy Q3 GAAP earnings per share $2.07

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Helen Of Troy Ltd :

* Q3 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $2.37

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $1.52 billion to $1.55 billion

* Sees fy 2017 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $6.20 to $6.50

* Q3 revenue $444.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $447.2 million

* Helen of troy limited reports third quarter fiscal year 2017 results

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $2.07

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.90 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2017 gaap earnings per share $4.72 to $4.92

* Co's outlook assumes that "severity of cough/cold/flu season will remain below historical averages"

* Co's sales outlook now includes expected fiscal year 2017 net sales revenue for health & home segment in line with prior year

* Helen of troy -diluted eps outlook is based on an estimated weighted average shares outstanding and an expected effective tax rate of 10% to 12% for full fiscal year 2017

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $6.10, revenue view $1.55 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.