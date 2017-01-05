FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 5, 2017 / 9:29 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Amarin anticipate full-year 2017 net product revenues between $155 mln and $165 mln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Amarin Corporation Plc :

* Amarin provides preliminary 2016 results and 2017 outlook

* Amarin Corporation Plc - unaudited full-year 2016 net product revenue estimated to modestly exceed upper end of $112 to $125 million previously guided range

* Amarin corporation plc - anticipate full-year 2017 net product revenues between $155 million and $165 million

* Amarin corporation plc - commercial operations positioned to be cash flow positive for 2017

* Amarin corporation plc - Amarin anticipates that research and development expenses in 2017, excluding non-cash costs, will remain relatively consistent with 2016 levels

* Amarin corporation plc - currently we do not intend to significantly expand size of our sales force until after reduce-it results are available

* Amarin corporation - see increasing purchases of supply for vascepa in 2017 to support anticipated revenue growth in 2017,to prepare for reduce-it success

* Fy2016 revenue view $124.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 revenue view $171.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

