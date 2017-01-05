BRIEF-Neurocrine provides update on FDA advisory committee for ingrezza for treatment of Tardive Dyskinesia

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Neurocrine Biosciences Inc :

* Neurocrine provides update on FDA advisory committee for ingrezza (valbenazine) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia

* Neurocrine biosciences - fda informed co that priority review of nda of ingrezza is continuing as planned with previously announced pdufa date of april 11, 2017

* Neurocrine biosciences -fda after further review of ingrezza nda decided to cancel psychopharmacologic drugs advisory committee meeting originally scheduled for febr 16, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: