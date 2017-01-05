FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
BRIEF-G-III Apparel Group says expects Q4 net sales from retail operations to decrease
January 5, 2017 / 9:19 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-G-III Apparel Group says expects Q4 net sales from retail operations to decrease

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 5 (Reuters) - G-III Apparel Group Ltd

* G-III Apparel Group, Ltd updates fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2017 guidance

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $1.21 to $1.31

* Sees FY 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.41 to $1.51 excluding items

* Q4 net sales from company's retail operations segment are expected to be less than anticipated

* G-III Apparel - expects retail operations segment to experience decrease in net sales of about $20 million and a decrease of $0.20 per diluted share, in Q4

* G-III Apparel Group Ltd - now anticipates Q4 comparative sales to be down low-double digits for Wilsons and down mid-single digits for G.H. Bass

* Q4 forecast for wholesale operations segment remains consistent with company's prior expectations

* G-III Apparel Group Ltd says company is now projecting adjusted EBITDA for fiscal 2017 of between approximately $148 million and $155 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.04, revenue view $628.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.59, revenue view $2.41 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes.

