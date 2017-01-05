BRIEF-ICU Medical updates on Hospira Infusion Systems deal

Jan 6 (Reuters) - Icu Medical Inc

* ICU medical, inc. Provides update on Hospira Infusion Systems Transaction

* ICU medical inc - U.S. and other required antitrust clearances for transaction received

* ICU Medical Inc - company expects deal to close in february 2017

* ICU Medical Inc - co, pfizer have modified terms of definitive agreement entered into on october 6, 2016

* ICU Medical Inc - under terms of modified agreement, aggregate purchase price will be adjusted to be no more than $900 million

* ICU Medical - pfizer to receive $400 million in equity in form of 3.2 million newly issued ICU Medical shares and $275 million in cash

* ICU Medical Inc says expects to have approximately $150 million net cash and $225 million total cash at close of transaction

* ICU Medical - Pfizer may be entitled up to additional $225 million based on achievement of performance targets for combined co through december 31, 2019