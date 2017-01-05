FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Cyrus Group of Funds acquires additional common shares of Sphere 3D Corp
January 5, 2017 / 9:47 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Cyrus Group of Funds acquires additional common shares of Sphere 3D Corp

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Sphere 3D Corp :

* Cyrus Group of funds acquires additional common shares of sphere 3D Corporation

* Says fbc holdings s.à r.l received 3,105,137 of co's common shares in lieu of an interest payment

* Sphere 3D Corp says interest payment was due on 8% senior secured convertible debenture in principal amount $24.5 million issued by sphere 3d to fbc

* Sphere 3d - common shares issued to fbc were to satisfy an interest payment of $1.3 million, implying a value of $0.4272 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

