Jan 5 (Reuters) - Emblem Corp

* Emblem Corp announces $10 million special warrant bought deal financing

* Emblem - entered into engagement letter pursuant to which underwriters have agreed to purchase 2.8 million special warrants of co at $3.63 per special warrant

* Company intends to use net proceeds of offering to fund planned expansion of its facility in Paris, Ontario