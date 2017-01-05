FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ruby Tuesday posts Q2 adjusted loss $0.18/shr
#Market News
January 5, 2017 / 9:53 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Ruby Tuesday posts Q2 adjusted loss $0.18/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Ruby Tuesday Inc

* Ruby Tuesday, Inc reports fiscal second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 loss per share $0.63

* Q2 adjusted loss per share $0.18

* Q2 revenue $214.7 million

* Ruby Tuesday Inc qtrly same-restaurant sales declined 4.1 pct compared to a 0.8 pct increase in Q2 of prior fiscal year

* Ruby Tuesday Inc - on January 17, 2017, company will be rolling out its fresh new garden bar nationally across all Ruby Tuesday Restaurants

* Ruby Tuesday - in contract process to sell 25 properties with average expected net proceeds of $1.6 million per location under asset rationalization plan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

