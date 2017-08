Jan 6 (Reuters) - Ducommun Inc

* Ducommun announces appointment of Stephen G. Oswald as president & ceo effective january 23

* Ducommun Inc - Anthony J. Reardon will relinquish his current operational duties but continue as executive chairman of ducommun

* Reardon and Oswald will be members of company's board of directors