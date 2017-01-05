FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
BRIEF-Interface announces restructuring plan
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 5, 2017 / 10:05 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Interface announces restructuring plan

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 6 (Reuters) - Interface Inc

* Interface announces restructuring plan

* Interface announces restructuring plan

* Announced a new restructuring plan that will result in pre-tax restructuring charges in q4 of 2016 and q1 of 2017

* Interface inc - to exit specialty retail channel and will eventually close majority of its flor retail stores between january and end of april 2017

* Interface inc says expects to incur a pre-tax restructuring and asset impairment charge in q4 of 2016 of about $17-19 million, followed by additional charge in q1 of $7-9 million

* Will relocate flor's headquarters from chicago to interface's headquarters in atlanta

* Interface Inc - charges to include workforce reductions of about 70 flor team members, number of other employees in commercial business in americas, europe

* Planned charge in q1 of 2017 is primarily related to exit costs associated with flor retail stores

* Anticipated charges, which total approximately $25-27 million, are part of a continued effort to streamline costs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.