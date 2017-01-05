BRIEF-Mainstreet Health Investments announces CEO resignation

Jan 6 (Reuters) - Mainstreet Health Investments Inc
* Mainstreet Health Investments Inc. Announces ceo intends to resign for personal reasons
* Adlai Chester has advised company that he intends to resign as chief executive officer
* Chester has indicated his willingness to remain with company in an advisory capacity
* Board of directors will begin a process immediately to appoint a new CEO
* Mainstreet Health Investments Inc - terms of Adlai Chester's continued advisory role have yet to be agreed
* Chester to resign as chief executive officer of company for personal reasons