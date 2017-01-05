FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Mainstreet Health Investments announces CEO resignation
#Market News
January 5, 2017 / 10:23 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Mainstreet Health Investments announces CEO resignation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 6 (Reuters) - Mainstreet Health Investments Inc

* Mainstreet Health Investments Inc. Announces ceo intends to resign for personal reasons

* Adlai Chester has advised company that he intends to resign as chief executive officer

* Chester has indicated his willingness to remain with company in an advisory capacity

* Board of directors will begin a process immediately to appoint a new CEO

* Mainstreet Health Investments Inc - terms of Adlai Chester's continued advisory role have yet to be agreed

* Chester to resign as chief executive officer of company for personal reasons Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

