8 months ago
BRIEF-Mainstreet Health Investments says CEO intends to resign for personal reasons
#Market News
January 5, 2017 / 10:53 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Mainstreet Health Investments says CEO intends to resign for personal reasons

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Mainstreet Health Investments Inc :

* Mainstreet health investments inc. Announces ceo intends to resign for personal reasons

* Mainstreet health investments inc - Adlai Chester has advised company that he intends to resign as chief executive officer

* Mainstreet health investments inc says terms of Chester's continued advisory role have yet to be agreed

* Mainstreet health investments inc says board of directors will begin a process immediately to appoint a new CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

