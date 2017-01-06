FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 6, 2017 / 11:10 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Alamos achieves 2016 production guidance and provides 2017 outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 6 (Reuters) - Alamos Gold Inc :

* Alamos achieves 2016 production guidance and provides 2017 outlook

* Alamos Gold Inc - 2017 production guidance of 400,000 to 430,000 ounces of gold

* Production in q4 of 2016 increased to 105,676 ounces of gold

* Alamos Gold Inc - 2017 capital budget for operating mines of $105-122 million, down from 2016 guidance of $111-131 million

* Reflecting lower costs and increased margins, each operation is expected to generate substantial free cash flow in 2017

* Alamos Gold Inc - global 2017 exploration budget is $24 million of which approximately $17 million will be spent at mulatos Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

