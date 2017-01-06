BRIEF-Angiodynamics reports fiscal 2017 second quarter results

Jan 6 (Reuters) - Angiodynamics Inc :
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.37
* Q2 sales $89 million versus I/B/E/S view $91.1 million
* Angiodynamics reports fiscal 2017 second quarter results
* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.37
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Angiodynamics Inc - reiterated FY2017 revenue guidance; increased adjusted EPS and free cash flow guidance
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.66, revenue view $361.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 net sales guidance in range of $355 million to $360 million