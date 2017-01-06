FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Angiodynamics reports fiscal 2017 second quarter results
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 6, 2017 / 11:15 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Angiodynamics reports fiscal 2017 second quarter results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 6 (Reuters) - Angiodynamics Inc :

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.37

* Q2 sales $89 million versus I/B/E/S view $91.1 million

* Angiodynamics reports fiscal 2017 second quarter results

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.37

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Angiodynamics Inc - reiterated FY2017 revenue guidance; increased adjusted EPS and free cash flow guidance

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.66, revenue view $361.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 net sales guidance in range of $355 million to $360 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.