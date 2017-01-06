FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
BRIEF-Greenbrier reports Q1 EPS $0.79
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
January 6, 2017 / 11:15 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Greenbrier reports Q1 EPS $0.79

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 6 (Reuters) - Greenbrier Companies Inc

* Greenbrier reports first quarter results

* Q1 revenue $552.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $489.4 million

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $3.25 to $3.75

* Q1 earnings per share $0.79

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.83 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Reaffirms FY 2017 guidance

* New railcar backlog as of November 30, 2016 was 25,800 units with an estimated value of $2.97 billion

* Sees deliveries will be approximately 14,000 - 16,000 units for fiscal 2017

* Negotiating to exercise option to increase equity position in Brazilian railcar manufacturing joint venture, Greenbrier-Maxion, to 60 pct

* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.37, revenue view $2.06 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

