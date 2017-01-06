FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Azz Inc Q3 earnings per share $0.70
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 6, 2017 / 12:12 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Azz Inc Q3 earnings per share $0.70

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 6 (Reuters) - Azz Inc

* Q3 earnings per share $0.70

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.92 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Azz inc. Reports financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2017

* Q3 revenue $227.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $245.4 million

* Backlog at end of q3 of fiscal 2017 increased 7.1% to $347.3 million

* Azz inc - incoming orders for quarter were $221.9 million while shipments for quarter totaled $227.5 million

* Ceo tom ferguson says "our overall q3 financial performance was disappointing"

* Azz inc ceo tom ferguson - "we continued to feel effects of depressed markets in oil and gas, petrochemical, and solar for our galvanizing segment"

* Azz inc ceo says "experienced lower than expected refinery turnarounds and maintenance in our energy segment during quarter"

* Expects north american galvanizing market to continue to be challenging near term

* Azz inc - expects market conditions for galvanizing business to begin to improve in h2 2018

* Azz inc - continuing to negotiate with westinghouse electric co about sale of nuclear logistics llc business; a close date not yet determined Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.