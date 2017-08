Jan 6 (Reuters) - Jean Coutu Group Pjc Inc

* Q3 earnings per share c$0.28

* Revenues increased by 1.9 pct to $763.7 million for Q3 of fiscal year 2017

* Qtrly earnings per share c$0.28

* Q3 earnings per share view c$0.28, revenue view c$755.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: