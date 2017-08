Jan 6 (Reuters) - Xenetic Biosciences Inc :

* Xenetic Biosciences receives $3 million milestone payment from Shire Plc for psa-recombinant shp656 in development for long-acting treatment for hemophilia

* In connection with the deal, in 2014 Shire made a $10 million equity investment in company