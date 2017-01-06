FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Teva provides 2017 financial outlook
January 6, 2017 / 1:30 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Teva provides 2017 financial outlook

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 6 (Reuters) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd :

* Teva provides 2017 financial outlook

* Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd - Copaxone 40 mg/ml is not expected to face generic competition in the United States during 2017

* Sees 2017 non gaap net revenues $23.8 billion - $24.5 billion

* Teva Pharmaceutical -- compared to 2016, foreign exchange rate fluctuations are expected to have an adverse impact of $0.8 billion on revenues in 2017

* Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd sees 2017 non-gaap free cash flow $6.3 - $6.7 billion

* Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd- expect generic revenues in united states to be approximately 43pct-45pct of generics segment revenues in 2017

* Sees 2017 adjusted eps $4.90 - $5.30

* Teva Pharma-entry of 2 AB-rated generic competitors in U.S. In February could reduce 2017 revenue by $1.0-$1.2 billion, reduce non-gaap EPS by $0.65 to $0.80

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $5.82, revenue view $25.32 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd - expect profitability of generics segment in 2017 to be between 30pct and 31pct.

* Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd - expect generic revenues in united states to be approximately 43 pct-45 pct of generics segment revenues in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

