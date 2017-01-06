FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Momenta provides year-end 2016 corporate update
January 6, 2017 / 1:10 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Momenta provides year-end 2016 corporate update

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 6 (Reuters) - Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Momenta provides year-end 2016 corporate update

* Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc - reiterated its non-gaap operating expense guidance of approximately $40 - $45 million for Q4 of 2016

* Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc - expects to report approximately $350.0 million of cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities at December 31, 2016

* Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc - currently assessing U.S. Gaap accounting treatment for shire and csl agreements Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

