FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Silicon Motion announces preliminary Q4 2016 revenue and earnings conference call details
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
World
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 6, 2017 / 1:25 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Silicon Motion announces preliminary Q4 2016 revenue and earnings conference call details

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 6 (Reuters) - Silicon Motion Technology Corp

* Silicon Motion announces preliminary fourth quarter 2016 revenue and earnings conference call details

* Silicon Motion Technology Corp - Q4 gross margin (non-GAAP) is expected to be in upper half of company’s original guidance range of 48.5% to 50.5

* Silicon Motion Technology - Q4 sequential revenue decline is expected to be towards 9% end of guidance range of decrease of 9% to 14% issued on Oct 28

* Q4 revenue view $139.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.