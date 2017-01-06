BRIEF-Caladrius Biosciences updates status of receipt of funds for portion of previously announced private placement

Jan 6 (Reuters) - Caladrius Biosciences Inc :

* Caladrius biosciences updates status of receipt of funds for a portion of previously announced private placement

* Caladrius biosciences - $6 million from single investor in a previously announced private placement, targeted to be received in Q4 has yet to be received

* Caladrius biosciences - has continued to remain in dialogue with investor and has received assurances that transfer of capital will be forthcoming