FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Citrix announces details for anticipated completion of spin-off
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 6, 2017 / 9:38 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Citrix announces details for anticipated completion of spin-off

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 6 (Reuters) - Citrix Systems Inc

* Citrix announces details for anticipated completion of spin-off and subsequent merger of its GoTo Family of Service offerings

* Citrix Systems says its board of directors has set a record date of January 20, 2017 for proposed spin-off of its GoTo Family of Service offerings

* Citrix systems - under terms of spin-off, co will distribute all of shares of common stock of its wholly owned unit, GetGo Inc to Citrix stockholders

* Citrix Systems - expected that approximately 26.9 million shares of GetGo common stock will be distributed to Citrix stockholders as of record date Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.