7 months ago
BRIEF-Wave Life Sciences says three lead neurology programs to enter clinic in 2017
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
January 6, 2017 / 10:43 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Wave Life Sciences says three lead neurology programs to enter clinic in 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 6 (Reuters) - Wave Life Sciences Ltd

* Wave Life Sciences 2017 pipeline update

* Wave Life Sciences Ltd - three lead neurology programs to enter clinic in 2017

* Wave Life Sciences - intends to refile investigational new drug application for WVE-120101 (SNP-1) in first half of 2017

* Wave Life Sciences Ltd - remains on track to file a clinical trial application (CTA) in Europe in first half of 2017

* Wave Life Sciences Ltd - intends to file its ind for WVE-120102 (SNP-2) in first half of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

