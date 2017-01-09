BRIEF-Cinedigm updates progress in operations, financings and real estate expense reductions

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Cinedigm Corp :

* Cinedigm updates progress in operations, financings and real estate expense reductions

* Cinedigm Corp - deployment debt reduced by $53 million in last 12 months

* Cinedigm - Cinedigm entered agreement to terminate lease for corporate space in century city California,entered lease for office space in Sherman Oaks

* Cinedigm Corp - change in lease agreement will provide cinedigm with savings of over $700,000 on an annualized basis