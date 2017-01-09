BRIEF-Diplomat provides 2016 financial guidance update

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Diplomat Pharmacy Inc
* Diplomat provides 2016 financial guidance update
* Now expects 2016 revenue and adjusted EBITDA will be at or near low end of previously announced ranges
* Expect 2017 to be a slower growth year
* Signed a definitive agreement to acquire affinity biotech
* Diplomat will purchase affinity biotech for $16 million cash, and up to an additional $4 million in contingent consideration
* FY2016 earnings per share view $0.85, revenue view $4.51 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: