7 months ago
BRIEF-Diplomat provides 2016 financial guidance update
#Market News
January 9, 2017 / 11:56 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Diplomat provides 2016 financial guidance update

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Diplomat Pharmacy Inc

* Diplomat provides 2016 financial guidance update

* Now expects 2016 revenue and adjusted EBITDA will be at or near low end of previously announced ranges

* Expect 2017 to be a slower growth year

* Signed a definitive agreement to acquire affinity biotech

* Diplomat will purchase affinity biotech for $16 million cash, and up to an additional $4 million in contingent consideration

* FY2016 earnings per share view $0.85, revenue view $4.51 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

