7 months ago
January 9, 2017 / 11:58 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Davita enters into new sourcing and supply agreement with Amgen

Reuters Staff

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Davita Inc

* Davita enters into new sourcing and supply agreement with Amgen and initiates 2017 kidney care guidance

* Company expects 2017 operating income in its kidney care segment to be between $1.525 billion and $1.625 billion

* Expects 2017 operating income in its Davita Medical Group segment to be roughly flat with 2016 adjusted operating income

* Has entered into a six year supply agreement with Amgen, replacing prior agreements that were to expire in 2018

* Amgen agreement, among other things, provides for discount pricing and rebates for Epogen and Aranesp Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

