7 months ago
BRIEF-At Home Group sees 2017 pro forma adjusted EPS $0.55 to $0.57
January 9, 2017 / 11:43 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-At Home Group sees 2017 pro forma adjusted EPS $0.55 to $0.57

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 9 (Reuters) - At Home Group Inc

* At home group inc. Updates outlook for fiscal year 2017 ahead of presentation at the icr conference

* Sees fy 2017 sales up about 22 percent

* Sees fy 2017 sales $758 million to $761 million

* At home group inc - raises fiscal 2017 comp store sales outlook to 3.0% to 3.2%

* At home group inc - at home's fiscal 2017 eps outlook has narrowed to $0.44 to $0.46 compared to eps of $0.07 in fiscal 2016

* At home group inc sees 2017 pro forma adjusted eps $0.55 to $0.57

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.57, revenue view $756.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

